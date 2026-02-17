Saka Commits Future to Arsenal With New Deal

Bukayo Saka has committed his future to Arsenal by signing a new five-year contract.

The England international’s previous deal had been due to expire in June 2027.

Saka has now committed his future to the Gunners until 2031.

According to Sky Sport, clubs across Premier League, and Europe were interested in the player.

The 24-year-old’s preference has always been to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Saka has scored 77 goals in 296 appearances for the Gunners.

The forward is on a 15-game goalless run, having last scored for Arsenal on December 3 in a 2-0 league home win over Brentford.

The quartet of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have also committed their futures to the club.



