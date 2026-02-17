UCL Play-off: Osimhen Bags Two Assists As Galatasaray Thrash Juventus 5-2 In First Leg

Victor Osimhen got two assists as Galatasaray will take a three-goal lead to Turin after coming from behind to beat Juventus 5-2, in Tuesday’s first leg of their Champions League knockout phase play-off clash.

Galatasaray trailed 2-1 at half-time but produced a superb fightback to lead 3-2 by the hour mark through goals from Noa Lang and Davinson Sanchez.

That came after Juventus had launched an excellent response of their own to complete a 17-minute first-half turnaround, through Teun Koopmeiners’ double, after going behind to Gabriel Sara’s opener on 15 minutes.

However, the second half went from bad to worse for the Serie A side.

Half-time substitute Juan Cabal received a second yellow card just 21 minutes after his introduction to leave Juventus a goal and a man down.

The Turkish champions were relentless in attempting to make their man advantage count.

Lang punished lax Juventus defending for his second on the night off an Osimhen assist.

Then in the 86th minute Osimhen set up Sacha Boey who added a late fifth to put Okan Buruk’s side in firm control of the tie.

Meanwhile, the return leg takes place in Turin on Wednesday.

By James Agberebi



