Lookman Savours First Champions League Appearance With Atletico

Ademola Lookman has expressed excitement following his UEFA Champions League debut for Atletico Madrid, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman made his first European appearance for Diego Simeone’s side against Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

The winger scored Atletico’s second goal of the thrilling encounter late in the first half.

It was the Nigeria international’s third goal across all competitions for the Spanish giants.

Lookman took to the social media to celebrate his maiden appearance in the UEFA Champions League.

“Happy to make my debut in the Champions League for this club. 90 minutes to play for it all at the Metropolitano,” the former Leicester City star wrote on X.

The reverse fixture will hold at the Metropolitano Stadium next week.



