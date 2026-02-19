Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    UCL Playoff: Club Brugge May Struggle Without Onyedika Vs Atletico Madrid –Degryse

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Ex-Belgium striker Marc Degryse believes Club Brugge will struggle without Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika in the second leg of the Champions League playoff against Atletico Madrid.

    Recall that both teams ended the first leg in a pulsating 3-3 draw on Tuesday at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

    Onyedika was arguably the best player on the pitch during the first leg at the Jan Breydel Stadium. He recorded a goal and an assist to help Club Brugge secure a hard-fought 3-3 draw, but his impact extended far beyond his direct goal contributions.

    Read Also:Lookman Will Succeed Under Simeone At Atletico Madrid –Ex-Watford Striker

    Speaking ahead of the reverse fixture, Degryse, in a chat with Het Laatste Nieuws, will find it difficult to replace the Nigerian international against Atletico Madrid.

    “Club will miss Onyedika. Ivan Leko will be a bit of a search,” Degryse said.

    “I think you can easily move Aleksandar Stankovic back a bit to that number six position. Granted, Stankovic is a bit weaker defensively than Onyedika. But he’s comfortable on the ball and can distribute the play.”


