Lookman Will Succeed Under Simeone At Atletico Madrid –Ex-Watford Striker

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has expressed optimism that Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman will succeed under Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.



The Nigerian international, who has bagged three goals since joining the club this January transfer window, was also at his best mettle against Club Brugge in Wednesday’s Champions League playoff, where he scored a goal.



In a chat with CBS, Deeney stated that Simeone will bring out the best from the former Atalanta star.



“But, I think there’s a moment now in time for every footballer that is perfect. He is a kind of guy, yes he has spark, but he needs structure,” Deeney said.

“He needs to know who, what, and where. He gets that at Atletico. You know what you’re doing under Diego Simone, how it’s supposed to be, and what you’re supposed to go and then show what you have. I think he’s a perfect fit for both him and the team.



“In England, he never got the trust when he was at Fulham,” he revealed. “They never gave him a sure position. Don’t worry if you make a mistake, we will give you the ball again.



“I remember him, he tried to do the Paneka, he missed it and he was gone,” he recalled while analyzing the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge.



“The talent was there and I also think Atalanta trusted him to be the bright spark,” he said.



