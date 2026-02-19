NPFL Fines Kwara United N9m, Moves Home Games To Abeokuta

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, has fined Kwara United N9m for breaching its framework and rules during their rescheduled matchday 22 encounter against Rivers United in Ilorin on Wednesday.

According to the NPFL, Kwara United failed to provide adequate and effective security, which resulted in unauthorised persons gaining access to restricted areas.

The Ilorin club were also charged for failing to ensure proper conduct of their supporters, leading to the harassment, and injuries to match officials and officials of Rivers United.

As part of their punishment, three points, and three goals have been deducted from Kwara United’s accrued points, and goals for assaults on match officials.

‎The Harmony will also play their remaining home matches at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta.

‎The club have also been directed to identify the supporters who assaulted the match officials and Rivers United officials for arrest and prosecution with evidence of compliance.

‎Kwara United have 48 hours from the date of notice to appeal the sanctions.



