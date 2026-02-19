Close Menu
    UCL: Club Brugge Boss Regrets Onyedika’s Suspension For Atletico Return Leg

    Adeboye Amosu

    Club Brugge head coach Ivan Leko admitted that his side must find a solution without Raphael Onyedika in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie with Atletico Madrid.

    Onyedika will miss the crucial encounter due to suspension.

    The defensive midfielder was booked in the 76th minute of Wednesday’s thrilling 3-3 draw at the Jan Breydelstadion.

    Onyedika Led Fight Back

    Atletico Madrid led 2-0 in the first half, but he led the fight back after the break.

    The 24-year-old reduced the deficit in the 56th minute with a close range effort.

    It was Onyedika’s ninth goal in 171 appearances for Club Brugge.

    The Nigeria international also teed up Christos Tzolis for Club Brugge’s third one minute from time.

    Leko Rues Suspension

    Leko said playing without Onyedika in the second leg will be difficult for his team.

    “We don’t have another Rapha, so we’ll have to find another solution. But that’s for next week; for now, we have to focus on our league match next Saturday. After that, the focus shifts to the second leg. We’re confident in our football and believe we can get a result there,” he told the club’s official website

