UCL Play-off: Lookman Scores, Onyedika On Target, Bags Assist In Club Brugge Vs Atletico’s 3-3 Draw

Ademola Lookman was on target while Raphael Onyedika also scored and had an assist as Club Brugge forced Atletico Madrid to a 3-3 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff on Wednesday.

For Lookman, he is now the first Atletico Madrid player to score on his Champions League debut since Hector Herrera versus Juventus in September 2019.

Also, Lookman is the first to achieve the feat as a starter since Angel Correa versus Benfica in September 2015.

Atletico opened the scoring in the eight minute thanks to Julien Alvarez who converted from the penalty spot.

Then in the fourth minute of first half added time Lookman doubled Atletico’s lead.

In the 52nd minute Club Brugge pulled a goal back through Onyedika before Nicolo Tresoldi made it 2-2 on the hour mark.

With 11 minutes left Atletico went 3-2 ahead following an own goal by Joel Ordonez.

But in the 89th minute Onyedika set up Christos Tzolis for Club Brugge’s third goal.

The return leg comes up next week Tuesday inside the Metropolitano stadium.

In other UEFA Champions League forst leg playoff Bayer Leverkusen, without the injured Nathan Tella, beat Olympiacos who had Bruno Onyemaechi come on on 82 minutes, Newcastle hammered Qarabag 6-1 and Bodoe Glimt beat Inter Milan 3-1.

By James Agberebi



