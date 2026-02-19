WAFCON 2026: Madugu Lists Ajibade, Nnadozie, 23 Others For Cameroon Friendlies

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has unveiled his 25-player squad for the team’s upcoming friendly matches against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in Yaounde.

Madugu listed captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and forwards Esther Okoronkwo and Chinwendu Ihezuo in the squad.

Canada-based midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene makes a return to the squad after a couple of years, and forward Gift Monday, now based in the United States of America, also returns after missing out on last year’s Women AFCON triumph in Morocco.

England-based goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor has been called for the first time, as Mexico-based defender Chidinma Okeke also makes a return to the 10-time African champions.

Midfielder Precious Christopher, based in Tanzania, joins up with the group for the first time, while defenders Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie, Oluwatosin Demehin and Ashley Plumptre, midfielders Halimatu Ayinde, Christy Ucheibe, Deborah Abiodun and Jennifer Echegini, and forwards Rinsola Babajide and Folashade Ijamilusi retain their spots.

The first match against the Lionesses will hold on Saturday, 28th February, with the second coming up on Tuesday, 3rd March.

The Super Falcons will use both games to prepare for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Madugu’s side are drawn in Group C with Malawi, Zambia, and Egypt.

Morocco will host the competition from 17 March to 3 April 2026.

All four semi-finalists will qualify directly to next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Brazil.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England); Fatima Oloko (Abia Angels); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Olivia Wynn, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Sikiratu Isah (Bnot Netanya, Israel); Chidinma Okeke (Club America, Mexico)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Christian Lundstrom, Sweden); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Ottawa Rapids, Canada); Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Precious Christopher (Yanga Princess, Tanzania)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint Germain, France); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Gift Monday (Washington Spirit, USA); Joy Omewa (Nottingham Forest, England); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Omorinsola Babajide (AS Roma, Italy)



