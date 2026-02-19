Portsmouth Goalie Celebrates Maiden Super Falcons Invitation

Portsmouth Ladies goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor has celebrated her maiden invitation to the Super Falcons, reports Completesports.com.

Erhabor is among the four goalkeepers named in Nigeria’s squad for the double-header friendlies against Cameroon by head coach Justine Madugu on Thursday.

The other goalkeepers are; Chiamaka Nnadozie, Anderline Mgbechi, and Fatima Oloko.

The 20-year-old once represented Nigeria at the U-17 level.

Read Also:WAFCON 2026: Madugu Lists Ajibade, Nnadozie, 23 Others For Cameroon Friendlies

Erhabor described it as a great honour to receive her first senior call-up.

“An honour to have received my first senior call up, thank you Jesus 🇳🇬,” Erhabor wrote on X

The shot stopper started her career with West Ham, and then moved to Brighton & Hove Albion, where she signing her first professional contract in January 2024.

She also had loan spells at Hibernian and Plymouth Argyle before joining Portsmouth.

Erhabor will be hoping to be included in the Super Falcons final squad for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

By Adeboye Amosu



