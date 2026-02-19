Close Menu
    Europa League Playoff- Aina Features In Forest’s 3-0 First Leg Win At Fenerbahce

    By Updated:

    Nigeria international Ola Aina was in action as Nottingham Forest secured a commanding 3-0 victory away at Fenerbahce in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie, Independent reports.

    The emphatic win in Istanbul puts Nottingham Forest firmly in contention for a place in the last 16, marking a dream debut for Vitor Pereira, who becomes Forest’s fourth manager of what has been a turbulent season.

    Goals from Murillo, Igor Jesus, and Morgan Gibbs-White sealed a memorable night, providing a significant boost as the club navigates a challenging period.

    This dominant performance means Forest are now strong favourites to progress, with only a catastrophic collapse in next week’s return leg at the City Ground.

    Win against Fenerbahce over two legs will see Forest take on Real Betis or Midtjylland in the round of 16.


