Premier League Title Still In Arsenal’s Hands –England Legend

Legendary England striker Alan Shearer has said the Premier League title is still in Arsenal’s hands despite their recent poor form.

Arsenal suffered a huge setback in the title race after squandering a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Heading into the fixture, the Gunners had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Brentford at the Gtech stadium.

The draw means Arsenal missed the chance to temporarily go seven points clear of title rivals Manchester City.

While City will host Newcastle United on Saturday, Arsenal will be guests to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

“The Premier League title is also still in #Arsenal’s hands because if they win every game, they win the league,” Shearer was quoted on the X handle of Arsenal News Channel.

“Technically it’s in both of their hands and everyone was always going to look to that game, at the Etihad in April. That was always going to be a key game anyway, and it obviously clearly is.

“But I think I’m right in saying they’ve only won something like two of their last seven games and that’s a massive concern. Having said that, after what happened on Wednesday evening, then I’d be looking to the next game and I would actually love it to be a huge one and that’s what they have with it being a north London derby, that’s exactly what it is at Tottenham, with them also having a new manager, and you put all that together, then it becomes huge.”



