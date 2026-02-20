Okobi Celebrates Super Falcons’ Return For Cameroon Friendlies

Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene has expressed her delight at returning to the Super Falcons after spending a few years away from the team, reports Completesports.com.

Okobi was named in Super Falcons’ 25-player squad for the double-header friendlies against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon by head coach Justine Madugu on Thursday.

The 32-year-old featured for the Super Falcons regularly at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The 32-year-old was however left out of the squad to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup by former head coach, Randy Waldrum.

Okobi, who currently plays for Canadian club, Ottawa Rapid now has another chance to impress on the international scene.

She took to the social media to celebrate her return to the team.

“God be praised.

Thank you @thenff,” the former Washington Spirit star wrote on X.

Okobi has made 27 appearances for the Super Falcons with four goals to her name.

By Adeboye Amosu



