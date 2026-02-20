Spurs New Manager Gives Solanke Fitness Update Ahead Derby Clash With Arsenal

Igor Tudor revealed that Dominic Solanke has returned to training today after recovering from a throat issue earlier in the week.

The striker has been back for a month following a lengthy spell out with an ankle injury and has started Spurs last four Premier League fixtures, opening his league account with a brace in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City on 1 February.

With 10 players currently sidelined through injury, Solanke was one of the 13 available players who trained at Hotspur Way on Friday ahead of Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Speaking in his first press conference ( via Spurs website) on Friday (20 February) ahead of his opening fixture in charge, Igor said: “Dominic has a problem with his throat but he make today some training. All others… Probably someone next week.”

Tudor was also asked about whether any of our longer-term absentees could return at the weekend, to which he replied: “Probably not.”



