I Would Have Loved Him To Stay In France –Ex-International Reacts After Ochoche Joins Budějovice

Former Nigerian international Simon Zenke has criticized the decision of Flying Eagles defender Amos Ochoche to leave Ligue side Stade de Reims for Czech side SK Dynamo České Budějovice.



Recall that Ochoche was part of the Flying Eagles squad that played at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where Nigeria crashed out in the round of 16 after losing 4-0 to Argentina.



In an interview with Footy Africa, Zenke stated that he would have loved the Nigerian youngster to remain in France and develop his football.

Read Also:Okobi Celebrates Super Falcons’ Return For Cameroon Friendlies



“I felt bad when the transfer came out because I rate the boy highly and he has almost the same career trajectory as me,” Zenke said. “For someone who played for Nigeria at the FIFA U-20 World Cup just last year, I was hopeful he would get a lot of chances with the team when he came back. He is a good defender and I have been monitoring him here in France.



“It is unfortunate he has to leave. I have not confirmed if it is a loan or permanent transfer, but I am not happy at all. But I also understand that at this stage he needs regular playing time and maybe he will develop faster at the Czech club. There are a lot of Nigerian youngsters in the Czech Republic so he won’t be out of place.



“I would have loved him to stay here in France, but he has to also think about what is best for him and maybe his agents decided it was a good option for him. I wish him all the best,” the former Samsunspor forward added.









