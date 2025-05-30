OFFICIAL: Chukwueze To Work Under Six-Time Serie A Title-Winning Coach At Milan

Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze will work under Massimiliano Allegri at AC Milan following his announcement on Friday as the successor to Sergio Conceicao.

It is a return to Milan for Allegri, who was in charge at the club from 2010 to 2014.



“AC Milan is pleased to announce that Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Men’s First Team,” Milan said in a statement.

“Born in Livorno on 11 August 1967, Massimiliano Allegri played in Serie A for Pisa, Pescara, Cagliari, Perugia, and Napoli before beginning his coaching career in 2002.

“He managed Aglianese, SPAL, Grosseto, and Sassuolo before making his Serie A coaching debut with Cagliari in 2008.

“In 2010, he joined AC Milan, winning the Club’s 18th Scudetto in his first season, followed by the Italian Super Cup in 2011.

“From 2014 to 2019, and again from 2021 to 2024, he was in charge of Juventus, leading them to 5 Serie A titles, 5 Coppa Italia trophies, and 2 Italian Super Cups.

“The Club extends a warm welcome and best wishes to Massimiliano and his staff.”

Allegri went close to winning the UEFA Champions League with Juventus in 2015 and 2017 but lost to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively in the finals.



