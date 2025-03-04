Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    Ogunleye Departs Enugu Rangers For Albanian Club FK Partizani

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Enugu Rangers have confirmed the transfer of midfielder Kazeem Ogunleye to Albanian first division side FK Partizani.

    Rangers confirmed the transfer in a statement on their X handle on Tuesday.


    “Rangers International FC can confirm the transfer of Kazeem Ogunleye to Albanian top-flight club FK Partizani on a beneficial deal for the club,” the club stated.

    “This move not only rewards Rangers with valuable returns but also opens the door for future collaborations between both clubs.

    “Kazeem has been a key part of our squad, and we appreciate his contributions. We wish him the very best in this next chapter of his career!”


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.