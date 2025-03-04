Ogunleye Departs Enugu Rangers For Albanian Club FK Partizani

Enugu Rangers have confirmed the transfer of midfielder Kazeem Ogunleye to Albanian first division side FK Partizani.

Rangers confirmed the transfer in a statement on their X handle on Tuesday.





“Rangers International FC can confirm the transfer of Kazeem Ogunleye to Albanian top-flight club FK Partizani on a beneficial deal for the club,” the club stated.

“This move not only rewards Rangers with valuable returns but also opens the door for future collaborations between both clubs.

“Kazeem has been a key part of our squad, and we appreciate his contributions. We wish him the very best in this next chapter of his career!”



