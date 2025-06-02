‘One Of The Strongest Teams’ — Russia Goalie Talks Up Super Eagles Ahead Friendly

Russia goalkeeper Stanislav Agkatsev is looking forward to a difficult duel against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Russia and Nigeria will clash in a friendly at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow on Friday.

Ahead of the game, Agkatsev, who plays for Russian club, Krasnodar labelled the Super Eagles a ‘strong team’.

The 23-year-old reckoned it is important to face a quality side like the Super Eagles.

“Nigeria has a very good level. Probably one of the strongest teams in recent times,” Agkatsev to Russia new outlet TASS.

“I am sure that a very interesting game awaits us. Of course, I would like to play with any strong team, there are many strong ones.”

The highly anticipated friendly will kick-off at 6pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



