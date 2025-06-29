Onuachu To Undergo Medical At Trabzonspor Monday

Paul Onuachu will undergo medical on Monday ahead of his move to Turkish Super Lig outfit, Trabzonspor.

Southampton announced this week that they have approved Onuachu’s transfer to Trabzonspor.

The Nigeria international spent the 2023/24 season on loan at the Black Sea Storm.

The 31-year-old scored 15 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Onuachu is leaving Southampton after spending two-and-a-half seasons at St Mary’s Stadium.

The striker joined Southampton from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk in January 2023.

He scored four goals in 36 league appearances for the Saints.

By Adeboye Amosu



