Onyeka Celebrates Winning Debut With Coventry City

Frank Onyeka has reflected on his maiden appearance for Sky Bet Championship club Coventry City.

Onyeka featured for 75 minutes in the Sky Blue 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough at the CBS Arena on Monday night.

The Nigeria international was praised by head coach Frank Lampard after the game.

The 28-year-old took to the social media to thank the home fans for their massive support.

“Grateful for the warm welcome,” the former FC Midtylland star wrote on X.

Onyeka linked up with the Sky Blue on loan from Premier League club, Brentford earlier this month.

The move will be made permanent should Coventry City secure promotion to the Premier League.



