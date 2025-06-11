Osayi-Samuel Agrees Move To Turkish Club Besiktas

Bright Osayi-Samuel has reportedly agreed a move to Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international has decided to leave another Turkish club Fenerbahce after failing to sign a contract extension.

Besiktas have agreed to meet Osayi-Samuel’s €2.5m salary demand according to Turkish news outlet, Sozcu.com.

The 27-year-old is now expected to undergo medical before the end of the week.

The defender joined Fenerbahce from Sky Bet Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers.

The full-back was previously linked with a move to Premier League club Crystal Palace

He made 120 league appearances for Fenerbahce with six goals to his name.

By Adeboye Amosu




