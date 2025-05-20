Osimhen, Olawoyin, Dessers Make Team Of The Week In Turkey, Scotland

Nigerian trio Victor Osimhen, Ibrahim Olawoyin and Jonathan Okoronkwo were named in Turkish Super Lig Team of the Week, while Cyriel Dessers made the best 11 in the Scottish Premiership.

The Turkish and Scottish topflight Team of the Week was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Osimhen continued his brilliant scoring form as he netted in Galatasaray’s 3-0 win against Kayserispor which secured them the league title.

It was Osimhen’s 25th goal in the Super Lig which also means he still lead in the top scoring chart.

Okoronkwo helped Hatayspor end their winless as he bagged a brace in their 5-0 win away to Adana Demirspor.

The 21-year-old forward bagged a brace to open his league account after 13 appearances this campaign.

For Olawoyin he scored and provided an assist in Rizespor’s 6-3 home win against Goztepe.

The goal took Olawoyin’s tally to five goal and seven assists in 30 matches this season.

In the Scottish Premiership Dessers was on target for Rangers in their 2-2 draw away to Hibernian.

It was Dessers’ 18th strike in 35 games for Rangers.



