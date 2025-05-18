Palace Manager Equals Mourinho, Ten Hag’s Feat After FA Cup Final Win Vs Man City

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has joined Jose Mourinho and Erik ten Hag as the only coaches to beat Pep Guardiola in a major domestic final.

Glasner achieved the feat after guiding Palace to defeat favourites Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Eberechi Eze was the hero in the final as his first half goal, off a brilliant counterattack, earned Palace a first-ever major trophy.

City had the chance to equalise in the first half when they were awarded a penalty but Dean Henderson saved Omar Marmoush’s kick.

Mourinho became the first coach to defeat Guardiola in a domestic Cup final when his Real Madrid side beat Barcelona 1-0 in the Copa del Rey in 2011.

Madrid and Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal of the game.

Guardiola suffered his second defeat in a domestic Cup final in 2024, when his City side lost 2-1 to Manchester United led by their former manager Ten Hag.

Also City’s defeat to Palace means Guardiola has lost consecutive major domestic cup finals for the first time in his managerial career.

This is the first time Guardiola would go trophyless at City since his first season in 2016/2017.

Born in Austria, Glasner was a defender and spent almost all of his professional career with Austrian Bundesliga club SV Ried, winning the Austrian Cup in 1998 and 2011.

Following his retirement, the 50-year-old worked as an assistant manager at Red Bull Salzburg before returning to Ried as manager in 2014.

He then spent four seasons as manager of former club LASK, winning promotion to the Austrian top flight, and helping the club finish as runners-up in his final season.

In 2019, he was appointed manager of Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg, qualifying for Europe in both seasons at the club.

He was then appointed manager of Eintracht Frankfurt, and won the UEFA Europa League in his first season (2021/2022) as well as leading the club to the Champions League knockout stages and DFB-Pokal final in his second and final season.

Then on 19 February 2024, Glasner was appointed manager of Crystal Palace, signing a contract until the end of the 2025–26 season. He replaced Roy Hodgson, who stepped down as manager the same day.



