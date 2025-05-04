Palmer Ends Goals Drought As Chelsea End Winless Streak Against Liverpool

Chelsea gave their hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification a boost after defeating Premier League champions Liverpool 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

It was Chelsea’s first win against Liverpool since 2021.

Cole Palmer ended his goals drought as he got on the score sheet for the first time since January 14.

The Blues are currently in fifth place on 63 points after 35 games in the league table.

Enzo Fernandez gave Chelsea the lead in the third minute before an own goal by Jarell Quansah made it 2-0.

With five minutes left to play Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk pulled a goal back for the Reds.

But Chelsea secured the three points after Palmer slotted a 96th minute penalty.



