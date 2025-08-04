Percassi Confirms Conditions For Lookman To Leave Atalanta

Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi has listed the two conditions that would make the club consider selling Ademola Lookman this summer.

Lookman has already submitted a transfer request after seeing an offer of €45m from Inter Milan rejected by Atalanta.

The Nigeria international accused La Dea of treating him poorly.

Lookman claimed claiming that there was an agreement to allow him to leave this summer.

Percassi Outlines Conditions For Sale

Percassi shared his version of events while speaking to the media on Monday.

“It’s a good opportunity to clarify what happened,” Percassi was quoted by TMW.

“Last year, after a 20 million offer from PSG, the player had asked us to be sold.

“Atalanta, being a credible club, had promised to sell the player this window based on two conditions that he himself had asked of us: First, to go to a super, top European club, and that he would never be seen in Italy wearing a shirt other than Atalanta’s, given what he did for the club and what he received from the club.

“Today, as you know, the situation is very different. The club is always careful when evaluating the value and timing of its players, but as always, it is Atalanta, the club, that decides.”

By Adeboye Amosu






