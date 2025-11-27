Portugal Beat Austria 1-0 To Lift First-Ever FIFA U-17 World Cup Title

Portugal lifted their first FIFA U-17 World Cup with a 1-0 victory against Austria in the final of the 2025 edition at Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar, Al Jazeera reports.

Anisio Cabral netted the only goal of the game in the 32nd minute on Thursday, handing the Portuguese the win in a match that saw both sides competing in the final at this level for the first time.

Johannes Moser of Austria was the leading scorer in the tournament coming into the final with eight goals, but it was substitute Daniel Frauscher who came closest to levelling for his side when striking the post with a low drive in the 85th minute, seconds after coming on as a substitute.

Moser’s closest rival for the Golden Boot was Cabral, who finished with seven goals following his tap after a swift Portuguese passing move, which was enough to seal the win for the reigning European U-17 champions.

Italy beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties in the third-place playoff earlier in the day following a goalless draw after normal time.

Italy were beaten 2-0 by Austria in the semifinals, while Brazil lost 6-5 on penalties to Portugal in their last-four clash.



