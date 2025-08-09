Pre-season: Gyokeres Scores First Arsenal Goal In 3-0 Win Vs Bilbao

Viktor Gyokeres finally opened his Arsenal account to help his side lift the Emirates Cup as they ran out 3-0 winners against Athletic Bilbao, talkSPORT reports.

The Gunners completed the £63.7million signing of the striker from Sporting Lisbon towards the end of July – ending an agonisingly long wait for supporters to sign an out-and-out no. 9.

Gyokeres made his debut for club in their 1-0 defeat to north London rivals Tottenham in Hong Kong.

He also failed to net against Villarreal during the week, but made it third time lucky on Saturday with the visit of Athletic Bilbao.

The 27-year-old netted the opener in their final pre-season match of the summer with a thumping header from fellow summer signing Martin Zubimendi’s cross.

Gyokeres scored just four times with his head for Sporting across 102 appearances in Portugal – leading to jibes from rival supporters that Arsenal’s new frontman can’t net headers.

However, he proved the doubters wrong with an excellent first goal, with the Gunners hoping they can fully utilise his aerial ability this season.

Bukayo Saka netted just moments later to put the Gunners 2-0 ahead at half-time before Kai Havertz added a third late on, before they won 6-5 in a penalty shootout.

The fixture has come just over a week until they open their Premier League campaign with a trip to Manchester United.



