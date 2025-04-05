PSG Crowned Ligue 1 Champions With Six Games To Spare

Paris St Germain remained unbeaten as they won their fourth straight Ligue 1 title on Saturday after a 1-0 win over Angers gave Luis Enrique’s side an unassailable lead in the French top-flight.

It is PSG’s 13th title overall, a French record, and their 11th in the last 13 seasons, highlighting the extent to which they have dominated domestically since being taken over by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011.





The victory, courtesy of a Desire Doue goal, moved PSG to 74 points with six rounds left. PSG are 24 points ahead of second-placed AS Monaco, who play later on Saturday but can reach only 71 points if they win all their remaining games.

Although the first half was goalless, PSG utterly dominated possession and took 11 shots, with Goncalo Ramos taking nearly half of those, but the home side could not find the net.

But 10 minutes into the second half, PSG took the lead when January recruit Khvicha Kvaratskhelia floated a cross into the six-yard box and 19-year-old winger Doue connected with a volley at the far post for his fifth league goal of the season.

Luis Enrique then made a triple change, with this season’s top scorer Ousmane Dembele coming on, not only looking to increase his tally of 21 goals but also to get some minutes before their Champions League quarter-final against Aston Villa.

PSG could not double their advantage as the Angers defence stood strong, but that did not stop the home fans from chanting “We are the champions” even before the fulltime whistle had blown.

France 24



