Rodrygo To Be Out For Seven Months After Tearing Ligament

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is facing six to seven months on the sidelines after rupturing both his ACL and meniscus.

The Brazilian returned from a month-long lay-off with tendonitis to face Getafe on Monday night, but went down clutching his right knee shortly after coming on having slipped on the astroturf at the edge of the Bernabeu pitch.

Tests on Tuesday confirmed the player’s worst fears, and Madrid announced the news shortly thereafter.

A club statement read: “Following tests carried out today on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and a rupture of the lateral meniscus in his right leg.”

The injury is a huge blow for both Real and Rodrygo, who now stands to miss the remainder of the season and will not be able to represent Brazil at this summer’s World Cup.

His absence will compound Alvaro Arbeloa’s growing selection headaches, though. He is already without Kylian Mbappe, who sprained his knee in training last week, leaving him with just three fit forwards in his squad: Vinicius Junior, Gonzalo Garcia, and Franco Mastantuono.



