Sadiq Hails Valencia’s Win Over Osasuna

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq has reflected on Valencia’s hard-earned victory over Osasuna, reports Completesports.com.

Carlos Corberán’s side defeated Osasuna 1-0 at the Mestalla on Sunday.

Sadiq won the crucial penalty that was converted by Largie Ramazani for the winning goal.

Los Che moved to 13th position on the LaLiga table with 29 points following the win.

Sadiq expressed his delight with the win, and the team’s readiness to maintain the same momentum.

“It’s important for us to win the three points today,” he told the club’s official website.

“We’ve been working hard this week to give the fans what they deserve, and now we finally have the three points and are already looking forward to the next match.”

Sadiq joined Valencia on a permanent transfer from Real Sociedad in January.

The 29-year-old has scored once in eight league appearances.

By Adeboye Amosu



