Salah Is Destroying His Legacy At Liverpool –Premier League Great

England and Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has said Mohamed Salah is damaging his own legacy at Liverpool.

After Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday, Salah stated that stated he felt Liverpool had “thrown him under the bus”.

The Egyptian international also claimed his relationship with Reds manager Arne Slot has deteriorated.

Reacting to the outburst, Rooney questioned why Salah would come out publicly with his comments.

“He is absolutely destroying his legacy at Liverpool,” Rooney said in his latest podcast.

“It would be sad for him to throw it all away. He’s gone about it all wrong.”

Rooney urged Slot to now show his authority and not involve Salah in Tuesday’s Champions League game at Inter Milan or next Saturday’s Premier League fixture with Brighton at Anfield.

“Arne Slot has to show his authority and pull him in and say ‘you are not travelling with the team, what you said is not acceptable.

“Take yourself off to Afcon and let everything calm down. If I was him there would be no way he would be in the team.

“It needs to be sorted out quickly either way.”



