Salah Reacts To Equaling Aguero’s Premier League Goal Feat

Mohamed Salah has expressed delight after equaling former Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero’s Premier League goal feat.

Salah continued his impressive scoring run as he bagged a brace, both from the penalty spot, as Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1 at Anfield.





His two successful spot-kicks took him to nine goals from penalties in the Premier League this season, with no player ever scoring more in a single campaign while maintaining a 100% record (Cole Palmer also scored nine penalties without missing in 2023-24).

The Egyptian also reached 44 goal involvements this term (27 goals, 17 assists), the joint-most ever recorded by a player in a 38-game Premier League campaign.

Andy Cole (in 1993-94) and Alan Shearer (in 1994-95) both reached 47, but they did so in 42-game seasons.

Also Salah’s 184th Premier League goal also moved him level with Aguero as the joint-fifth highest goalscorer in the competition’s history, a landmark he was delighted to reach.

“I knew about the record, but I didn’t think about it while I was playing,” Salah told Premier League Productions.

“It’s a good record to equal; Sergio is a great player, he was a legend here for the league. So, I’m happy about that, and I’m happy about the win as well.”

Asked if Liverpool had shown the quality of champions: “Yeah, because I don’t think we played well today.

“Maybe in the second half, we played a little bit better, but [in the] first half, we didn’t play well at all. But if you want to win the Champions League or the Premier League, you have to win those games.”



