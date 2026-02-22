Simeone Applauds Lookman’s Display In Atletico’ Victory Over Espanyol

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has heaped plaudits on Ademola Lookman following his impressive performance in the club’s 4-2 win over Espanyol, reports Completesports.com.

The win ended a three-game goal drought in LaLiga, avoiding what would have been Atletico’s first four-game winless run in the competition since December 2021.

Lookman put Atletico 3-1 ahead after timing his run to perfection, and nodded home at the back post from a corner.

It was the Nigeria international’s first league goal for the Red and Whites.

Read Also:‘A Great Win’ — Onyeka Reflects On Coventry City’s Victory Over West Brom

Simeone Tasks Lookman

Simeone however tasked Lookman to work on the defensive side of his game.

“Lookman brings us goals, more goals than overall play. He can still improve his overall play and defensive work,” he told reporters after the game.

“We need him to adapt to the team’s way of playing in those aspects. His message is that he wants to improve as a footballer.”

“He has that goal-scoring instinct, those goals he has scored are no coincidence. But we also need more from him in the overall game.”

By Adeboye Amosu



