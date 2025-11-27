Slot Has One Week To Save His Job –Liverpool Legend

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Arne Slot has ‘a week to save his job’, in a brutal takedown questioning the Dutchman’s behaviour, which he claims allowed the side to operate like a ‘small club’.

The scathing assessment of the Dutch manager’s position at his former club comes amid a woeful run of form that has seen the Reds lose nine of their last 12 fixtures.

The most recent came at the hands of Eredivisie champions at Anfield, a 4-1 defeat in the Champions League just days after the Reds suffered the ignominy of a 3-0 home loss by Nottingham Forest.

Carragher argued Slot’s situation has reached breaking point, with an upcoming run of three fixtures likely to decide whether he remains in charge at Anfield.

“Arne Slot has a week to save his job,” he wrote in The Telegraph (via Daily Mail). “It is hard to believe that sentence is being written, but Liverpool’s next three games are against West Ham United, Sunderland and Leeds United. Anything fewer than seven points will make an already unacceptable situation untenable.”

Slot’s conduct during Liverpool’s title run-in last season has since come back under scrutiny, following footage of him celebrating on the Spanish island of Ibiza before the campaign had officially finished.



