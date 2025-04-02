Super Eagles Battle Ghana, Jamaica, Trinidad And Tobago In Invitational Tourney

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will compete in an invitationnal tournament tagged ‘Unity Cup’ in London in May 2025.

Black Stars of Ghana, Reggae Boys of Jamaica and Soca Warriors of Trinidad and Tobago will also take part in the competition.





Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago will lock horns in the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 27.

Eternal rivals Nigeria and Nigeria will do battle in the second semi-final the following day.

The four teams will play again on Saturday, May 31, in a double-header with two games to decide who will take the bronze followed by the final to see who will lift The Unity Cup 2025.

The Super Eagles are also scheduled to face Russia in a friendly in June.

The three-time African champions will use the matches to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa in September.

By Adeboye Amosu





