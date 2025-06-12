Super Eagles Defender Released By Cardiff City

Nigeria defender Jamilu Collins has been released by Sky Bet Championship club Cardiff City.

The Welsh club confirmed their retained list on Thursday with the name of the left-back conspicuously missing.

Collins is now leaving Cardiff City after three years at the club.

The 30-year-old sustained an injury in pre-season which limited his appearance for the club.

The full-back only made three league appearances for the Bluebirds in the 2024/25 season.

Collins joined Cardiff City on a free transfer after leaving German club SC Paderborn in May 2022.

The defender made 44 appearances for the Welsh club with one goal and four assists to his name.

By Adeboye Amosu






