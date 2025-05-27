The Top 10 Greatest Goal Scorers Ever To Represent Nigeria

Who are the greatest goal scorers in Nigerian football history? From Rashidi Yekini’s iconic net-hugging moment to the unstoppable rise of Victor Osimhen, this video breaks down the Top 10 Nigerian goal scorers who have left a lasting mark on African and global football.

We dive into the stats, stories, and unforgettable moments of legends like Segun Odegbami, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Ahmed Musa, and Obafemi Martins. These players not only scored goals—they carried the hopes of a nation and became symbols of Nigerian pride, passion, and power on the global stage.

Whether you’re a long-time Super Eagles fan or a newcomer to African football, this list is guaranteed to give you goosebumps. Expect iconic goals, emotional highlights, and a celebration of Nigeria’s footballing greatness.

Who is your favorite Nigerian striker of all time? Did we miss anyone? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!

