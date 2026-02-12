The Untold History Of The FIFA Intercontinental Cup | From Real Madrid To The Club World Cup

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup was once the ultimate battle between Europe and South America the true clash for global football supremacy.

In this video, we explore how the tournament began in 1960, featuring the champions of Europe and South America, long before the FIFA Club World Cup existed. From Real Madrid’s historic triumph against Peñarol to iconic performances by Pelé, Maradona, and Cruyff, this competition shaped football’s golden era.

Discover the evolution from two-leg showdowns to single-match finals and how legendary clubs like AC Milan, Boca Juniors, Ajax, and Independiente became global icons through this fierce rivalry.

