There’s No Defender In Africa That’s Better Than Carragher –Ex-Man City Star

Former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton has claimed that African has never produced a defender better than Jamie Carragher.

Barton made the comments in support of Carragher, who was heavily criticised for saying the Africa Cup of Nations is not a major tournament.





Carragher has since clarified his comments, admitting that he was clumsy with his language.

Speaking on the Common Sense Podcast Barton, who had only one-cap for England, challenged anyone to show him one African player better than Carragher.

“Can anybody out there, as much as all the Afrikanos have had a pop at Carragher for saying what he said.

“There’s no better defender come from Africa than Jamie Carragher. Africa have never produced a better defender than Jamie Carragher.

“Name me a better defender, can anybody name me a better African defender. Kolo Toure is not better than Carragher

“If I said to you, can you have one in your team, bear in mind Carragher played at right back. Again, we’re going through this great continent that’s produced phenomenal talent and deserves to be taken seriously as a major tournament. Well, you can’t name me one defender.”



