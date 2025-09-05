Troost-Ekong Declares Super Eagles Won’t Give Up On World Cup Ticket

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong says the team won’t give up in their fight to secure a place at the 2026 World FIFA World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

Eric Chelle’s men sit in fourth position in Group C with seven points from

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa extended their lead over the Super Eagles to nine points after edging past Lesotho 3-0 on Friday.

Troost-Ekong Up For The Test

Despite the enormity of the task before the team, Troost-Ekong insisted that they will keep fighting to achieve their objective.

“Our desire, and willingness to play at the World Cup is still the same. We know what it is to play in a big tournament like the World Cup. I was part of the team in Russia 2018, and it was a memorable experience,” Troost-Ekong told a press conference.

“I know everyone is willing to give their best on the field tomorrow. We know we have to keep fighting, and not give up.

“We will give our best from the first minute, and give our all on the pitch. It’s important for us to beat Rwanda.

The coach has told us to focus on the game against Rwanda, and not think beyond that.”

Playing For The Fans

Troost-Ekong believed the fans have a role to play against the Amavubi.

“We know the fans will come out in large numbers to support the team. We are expecting a full house,” added Troost-Ekong.

“The most important thing is for us not to disappoint them. We must do our best to make them happy.”

By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo



