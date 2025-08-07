Turkey: Osimhen To Miss Galatasaray League Opener Vs Gaziantep

Victor Osimhen has been omitted from Galatasaray’s squad for their opening league game of the season against Gaziantep, reports Completesports.com.

Okan Buruk’s side will be away to the Falcons at the Gaziantep Stadium on Friday.

Osimhen completed his permanent transfer to Galatasaray from Serie A champions Napoli last week.

The 26-year-old was presented to the fans ahead of last weekend’s friendly against Lazio.

The Nigeria international is yet to attain full fitness after resuming late for pre-season training.

The striker spent last season on loan with the Yellow and Reds

Osimhen scored 37 goals and registered eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

He is currently the highest-scoring foreign player in a single campaign in Turkey.

By Adeboye Amosu



