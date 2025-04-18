U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Beat Local Club In Final Test Game

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria beat Morak FC 2-1 in a test game in Abuja on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

It was Aliyu Zubairu’s men final test game before their departure for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.





Kparobo Arierhi and Precious Benjamin were on target for the Flying Eagles in the game.

The seven-time champions will fly out to Cairo, Egypt for the competition on Sunday.

They are expected to play two more friendlies in Cairo next week.

Nigeria will face Tunisia, Kenya and Morocco in Group B in Egypt.

The West Africans first game is against Tunisia in Cairo on Thursday, 1st May.

Three days after the clash with the Tunisians, the Flying Eagles will take the pitch against Morocco (also in Cairo) before rounding off their group phase experience against Kenya on Wednesday, 7th May.

All four semi-finalists at the tournament in Egypt will fly Africa’s flag at this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, 27th September – 19th October.

By Adeboye Amosu



