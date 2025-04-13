U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles To Face Tunisia, Kenya, Morocco In Group B

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will face Tunisia, Kenya and Morocco in Group B at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The draw ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, on Sunday.





Aliyu Zubairu’s side will face Tunisia in their opening fixture of the tournament on Monday, April 28.

The Flying Eagles defeated Tunisia in the third-place match two years ago in Egypt.

Hosts Egypt, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Zambia and Tanzania are in Group A.

Holders Senegal are pitched in Group C with Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana.

Egypt will face the Amajita of South Africa in the opening game of the biennial tournament on Sunday, April 27.

The top four teams in the competition will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted by Chile later in the year.

By Adeboye Amosu





