Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles To Face Tunisia, Kenya, Morocco In Group B

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will face Tunisia, Kenya and Morocco in Group B at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

    The draw ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, on Sunday.


    Aliyu Zubairu’s side will face Tunisia in their opening fixture of the tournament on Monday, April 28.

    The Flying Eagles defeated Tunisia in the third-place match two years ago in Egypt.

    Read Also:NFF Saddened By Demise Of 1980 AFCON Winner Bassey

    Hosts Egypt, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Zambia and Tanzania are in Group A.

    Holders Senegal are pitched in Group C with Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana.

    Egypt will face the Amajita of South Africa in the opening game of the biennial tournament on Sunday, April 27.

    The top four teams in the competition will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted by Chile later in the year.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad