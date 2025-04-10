UELUEL
    Nigeria National Teams

    U-20 AFCON: South Africa Unveils Final Squad Ahead Flying Eagles Clash

    James Agberebi

    South Africa has unveiled a 21-man final squad ahead of this year’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

    The final squad was announced on South Africa Football Association (SAFA) X handle on Thursday.


    Also, the football body listed four players on standby.

    South Africa will take on Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, hosts Egypt and Morocco in Group B.

    This year’s U-20 AFCON will run from 27 April to 18 May.

    Egypt was replaced Côte d’Ivoire as hosts of the tournament after the West African country withdrew.

    The four semi-finalists at this year’s tournament will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

    The Young Teranga Lions of Senegal are the defending champions.

    By James Agberebi


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

