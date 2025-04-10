U-20 AFCON: South Africa Unveils Final Squad Ahead Flying Eagles Clash

South Africa has unveiled a 21-man final squad ahead of this year’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The final squad was announced on South Africa Football Association (SAFA) X handle on Thursday.





Also, the football body listed four players on standby.

South Africa will take on Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, hosts Egypt and Morocco in Group B.

This year’s U-20 AFCON will run from 27 April to 18 May.

Egypt was replaced Côte d’Ivoire as hosts of the tournament after the West African country withdrew.

The four semi-finalists at this year’s tournament will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The Young Teranga Lions of Senegal are the defending champions.

By James Agberebi



