UCL: Arsenal Set New Record In Quarter-final 2nd Leg Win Vs Madrid

Arsenal set a new record after eliminating holders Real Madrid in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners took a 3-0 first leg lead to the Santiago Bernabeu and secured a 2-1 win to advance to the semi-finals 5-1 on aggregate.





It was Arsenal’s second win in their second visit to the famous home fround of Madrid.

Wednesday’s win means Arsenal are the first team ever to win each of their first two games against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu in all competitions.

After seeing his 13th minute penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois, Bukayo Saka made amends by putting Mikel Arteta’s men 1-0 up on 65 minutes.

But just two minutes after Saka’s goal Vinicius Junior equalised for Madrid.

However, any hope of a comeback was quashed as Gabriel Martinelli netted the winner for Arsenal in the third minute of added time.

Following the win against Madrid, Arsenal would now face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

The other semi-finals will be between former Champions League winners Barcelona and Inter Milan.



