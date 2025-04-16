UCL: Aston Villa Mistakenly Play Europa League Anthem Before PSG Quarter-final Clash

Aston Villa’s DJ dropped an absolute clanger moments before their Champions League clash with PSG – by playing the Europa League anthem.

Both teams lined up to hear the traditional and world-famous anthem moments before the second leg of their quarter-final tie got underway.





But they and the thousands of fans in attendance at Villa Park were instead treated to the Europa League anthem.

Unai Emery’s troops were visibly stunned by the gaffe as the camera went past the starting XI.

The Villa Park faithful were equally as flabbergasted and started to boo the error.

The astonishing mistake, unsurprisingly, went viral.

One footie fan said on X: “Why did they play the Europa League anthem?”

Another said: “EUROPA LEAGUE ANTHEM ON UCL NIGHT.”

And another said: “The players’ faces say it all.”

One remarked: “Someone’s getting sacked in the morning.”

Another chimed in: “How do you f*** up this bad?”

Amazon commentator Adrian Clarke said of the gaffe: “The first misstep of the night, someone’s miscued the Champions League anthem.

“Stirring music but not quite what we’ve come to expect to a prelude to games like this.”

Villa’s DJ tried to atone for their error by belatedly playing the Champions League anthem.

But the damage, however, had already well and truly been done.

The anthem mixup was not the start Emery and his charges would’ve liked to the match.

It was seemingly a bad omen as Achraf Hakimi struck early in the first half to fire the visitors into a 4-1 lead on aggregate.

And Nuno Mendes made it 2-0 in the but Youri Tielemans pulled a goal back for Villa.

Early in the second half John McGinn drew Villa level while Ezri Konsa put the Midlands club 3-2 up.

But PSG managed to hold on and see out the game to progress into the semis.

The Sun



