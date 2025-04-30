UCL: Dembele Set To Miss PSG Vs Arsenal Second Leg With Hamstring Injury

Ousmane Dembele picked up a hamstring injury that has left him a doubt for Paris Saint-Germain’s return leg against Arsenal next week.

The France international silenced the Emirates with a superb strike after four minutes on Tuesday night, taking his tally to the season to 32.

His goal sealed a 1-0 win for the visitors, leaving them in control of the semi-final tie at the halway stage.

The former Barcelona star was replaced midway through the second-half by Bradley Barcola and while he didn’t appear to be any discomfort as he left the pitch, it was later confirmed his withdrawal was enforced.

RMC Sport report Dembele will now be monitored in the coming days.

PSG boss Luis Enrique was thrilled with his side’s performance in London but admitted his star forward will now be a doubt for the second leg in Paris next week.

Enrique said in his post-match press conference: “I don’t know anything. The medical tests will take place tomorrow (Wednesday).

“It’s nothing serious, it’s quite minor, but there’s a doubt for the return match.”

He added to Canal+: “We’re a real team. If Ousmane can play, that’s good. If he doesn’t, we’ll see a team.”

