UCL: Enrique Plays Down Talks Of Revenge Against Chelsea

Luis Enrique has admitted there’s no feeling of revenge after PSG were drawn against Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League.

In a repeat of the Club World Cup final the Blues will once again face off against the French champions with the first leg in Paris on March 11th.

It’s the first time the two teams have met in the competition since the 2015/2016 season, with the tie set to be a mouthwatering occasion.

Liam Rosenior knows PSG well having come up against them during his time in charge of Strasbourg, and the Blues will hope that knowledge can hand them an advantage.

Having lost the Club World Cup final, there had been talk of PSG looking for revenge, but that was something Enrique was quick to play down.

Also Read: PSG Humiliated Donnarumma To Please Enrique –Ex-Napoli Star

Nobody thought we could win the Champions League last season. It is different because the scenario is so different,” he told reporters (via chelsea.news).

“We are pleased. It will be interesting to play against one of the best English teams, who we know well,” he told reporters.

“There is no feeling of revenge for us. This is a different competition. This is our pathway and we are used to it.

“We are the champions at the moment in this competition, so the problem is for all the other teams. They have to play against us, that is what I think.

“We like being in the draw because it means we have qualified and the key phase of the season is coming up.”



