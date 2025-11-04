Close Menu
    UCL: How We Plan To ‘Hurt’ PSG –Bayern Goalkeeper, Neuer

    Neuer

    Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer says Bayern Munich know how to “hurt” Paris Saint-Germain as the Bavarians brace for their away clash with the Champions League title-holders on Tuesday.

    PSG won the Champions League last year at Bayern’s Allianz Arena home, thumping Inter Milan 5-0, but the Bavarian giants travel to the Parc des Princes in incredible form.

    Bayern have won all 15 of their matches in all competitions so far this campaign, setting a record for the best-ever start in Europe’s top-five leagues.

    The 39-year-old captain said his side “don’t have any fear” of the French champions, stating they love to play against PSG and are playing to win.

    Neuer, a two-time Champions League winner with Bayern, said the visitors have a clear plan to rattle PSG.

    “We are both teams that like to have the ball, that’s well-known, and perhaps we don’t like to defend much,” Neuer was quoted by AFP (via France 24).

    “There will certainly be opportunities to counter-attack. You have to be wide awake for that, and also try to have a good defensive structure against these strong and fast opponents.

    “That’s exactly how we want to hurt the Parisians.”


