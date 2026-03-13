UCL: Linker Faults VAR Decision To Disallow Osimhen’s Goal Vs Liverpool

England legend Gary Lineker has faulted the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for disallowing Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s goal against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.



Recall that Galatasaray defeated Liverpool 1-0 thanks to Mario Lemina’s strike in the 7th minute of the encounter.



However, the Nigerian international thought he had scored the second goal for Galatasaray, only for the VAR to disallow the goal for an offside that occurred in the build-up to the goal.



Reacting to the development, Lineker, on The Rest Is Football podcast, labeled the VAR decision to disallow Victor Osimhen’s goal against Liverpool as “absurd” and a “terrible, terrible decision.”

Read Also:‘One Of A Kind’ — Gabon Star Labels Osimhen Best Striker He’s Played With



He noted that there was no impact from Yilmaz, questioning the use of VAR.



“I’ve watched it 50 times and it’s absurd. There’s no impact [from Yilmaz]. It’s just a terrible, terrible decision and VAR just waved it on.



“There was no interference whatsoever. It was the wrong player as well. They got it completely wrong. I’ve double-checked it a thousand times.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool 1.3 1xBet X Draw 6.44 1xBet Galatasaray 10.6 1xBet

“There was no contact and also, it wasn’t that player who went through. He had no impact on the game whatsoever.”



